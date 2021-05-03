Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson Sells 10,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

