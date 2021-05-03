Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 157,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

