Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 169.2% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $277,626.69 and approximately $70.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00064504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00276742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $661.69 or 0.01134787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.00715415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,338.15 or 1.00048817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.