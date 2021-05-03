Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.12.

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

