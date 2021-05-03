Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 233.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,261 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 294,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

