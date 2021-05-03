Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider John Madden Buys 57,000 Shares

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) insider John Madden acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$20,235.00 ($14,453.57).

Akora Resources Company Profile

Akora Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in Madagascar. The company's flagship project is the Bekisopa property that consists of three granted research permits and one granted small scale mining permit covering 93.5 square kilometers located in south central Madagascar.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Akora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.