Akbank T.A.S.’s (AKBTY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Akbank T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akbank T.A.S. presently has an average rating of Buy.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

