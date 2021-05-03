Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $5.63 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $316.74 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.63 or 0.00009626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00277274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.72 or 0.01130643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00720734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,543.34 or 1.00180949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 134,249,054 coins and its circulating supply is 56,306,355 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

