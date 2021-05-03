Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,792 shares of company stock worth $1,261,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.