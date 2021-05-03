Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ATSG stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.
