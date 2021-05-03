Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.47. Air T has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $42.93.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

