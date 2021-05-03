Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:APD opened at $288.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.83.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
