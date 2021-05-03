AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

