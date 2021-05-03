AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.39 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

