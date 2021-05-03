AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.