Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

AFL stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Aflac has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.