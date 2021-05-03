AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

