AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.81 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,848,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $72.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.