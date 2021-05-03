AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,117 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $93.82 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

