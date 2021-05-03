AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.45 Million in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 503,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 538,615 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,382,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

