AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.06 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.