Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.