AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.00. 1,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.
Several research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
