AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.00. 1,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.