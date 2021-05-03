Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

