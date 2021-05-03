ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $7.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.