AdEx Network Market Capitalization Achieves $156.87 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002300 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $156.87 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 125,376,265 coins and its circulating supply is 118,233,789 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

