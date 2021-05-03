Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $191.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.