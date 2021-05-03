ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $153.71 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises 8.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vodafone Group worth $153,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 520,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

