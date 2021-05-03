ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.40. 26,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

