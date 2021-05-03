Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACHL. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

