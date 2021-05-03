ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,569.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.