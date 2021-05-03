Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. 5,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,828. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.