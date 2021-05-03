AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,291,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 1,825,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,910.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $$29.45 during trading hours on Monday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

