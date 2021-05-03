A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMKBY. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

