A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

