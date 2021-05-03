9,677 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,916,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.25 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

