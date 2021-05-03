965 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

