830 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 830 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.31. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

