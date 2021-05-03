56,307 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.49. 45,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

