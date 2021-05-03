$530.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report sales of $530.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.35 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $426.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

VSTO traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

