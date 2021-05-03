51,082 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

