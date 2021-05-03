$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $492.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the lowest is $477.90 million. Splunk reported sales of $434.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. 1,651,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.07. Splunk has a one year low of $122.97 and a one year high of $225.89.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.