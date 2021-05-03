$46.04 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce sales of $46.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.15 million and the highest is $46.60 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $170.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Transcat stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

