4,342 Shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $10.98 on Monday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.