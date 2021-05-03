41,500 Shares in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

LPTH opened at $2.60 on Monday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

