3M (NYSE:MMM) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 2nd Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 6.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $75,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.06. 34,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.