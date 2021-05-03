3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.47. The company had a trading volume of 58,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.