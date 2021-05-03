360 Financial Inc. Invests $160,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $19,716,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

POWW has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS POWW traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

