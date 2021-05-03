360 Financial Inc. Grows Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial makes up about 0.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

