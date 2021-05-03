352,935 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

