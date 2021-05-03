$338.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce $338.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.10 million. Cable One posted sales of $321.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,034.50.

NYSE CABO traded down $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,790.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,812.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,958.20. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,687.00 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.